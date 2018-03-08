Education gets the lion’s share in bid to up results

The Eastern Cape Department of Education will be retraining teachers with the aim of improving matric results, especially for maths and science.

Information about the programme was revealed yesterday during the news that the department had been allocated R34.7-billion for the 2018-19 financial year – the biggest slice of the provincial budget.

Ramping up its efforts to ensure it received good passes, Bhisho has roped in the help of Cuban maths and science education specialists to help with training teachers already on the government’s payroll.

Tabling the provincial budget, Finance MEC Sakhumzi Somyo said this demonstrated that they were taking education seriously.