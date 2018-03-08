Body of missing Bluewater Bay man found

The body of a Port Elizabeth man who had been missing since February has been found.

John du Plessis, 54, disappeared on February 20 when he left his Barbara Avenue home in Bluewater Bay to go for a walk.

His body was found on Thursday morning (08/03/18) in a dense section of bushes in the Aloe Nature Reserve near the Swartkops River between Amsterdamhoek and Bluewater Bay.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said police had been searching the nearby area for weeks.

“This morning, at about 8.30am, our rescue dog, Misty, located the body deep in the bush,” he said.

“At this stage we do not suspect any foul play however the postmortem results will be able to clarify the cause of death.”

Du Plessis disappeared on the morning of February 20 and later that day, his wife found a suicide note in the house.

An inquest docket has been opened.

