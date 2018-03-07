Westering firearm dealer arrested

Latest:
A firearm dealer from Westering has been arrested for the unlawful possession of firearms.

Christo Janse Van Rensburg, 54, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Wednesday (07/03/17) and the case was postponed to April 20 for further investigation.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Janse Van Rensburg was arrested after  police executed a search warrant at his home on Tuesday.

“On inspecting the hunting rifles on the premises, seven rifles belonging to other owners were stored in the safe without a safekeeping permit in possession of the tradesman,” Naidu said.

“The rifles were confiscated and the person arrested and charged for unlawful possession of a firearms.”

Naidu said firearm owners wanting to leave their firearms with other licensed persons for safekeeping had to ensure that a safekeeping permit was obtained from the designated firearms officer at the nearest police station before handing it in for safekeeping.

