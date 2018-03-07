VIDEO | Kwanomzamo residents fed up with state of settlement

Kwanomzamo informal settlement in Humansdorp erupted during the early hours of yesterday as hundreds of residents, fed up with using bucket toilets, took to the streets, setting a library and community hall alight.

By 4am, the group of about 200 residents had set a portion of the community hall and library alight before huddling in smaller groups along the road, with some pelting motorists with stones from their shacks, if they chanced the roadblock.

Of those, at least 540 households in Kwanomzamo were still using the bucket system, Kouga municipal spokeswoman LauraLeigh Randall said yesterday.

Irate residents had blocked the R330 between Humansdorp and St Francis Bay by 3am with burning tyres and debris, demanding to address Kouga mayor Elza van Lingen regarding what they described as dehumanising conditions in the informal settlement. During her state of the municipality address last week, Van Lingen said more than 4 000 households [in Kouga] still depended on bucket toilets.

At that stage, several police vehicles arrived on the scene to contain the situation, according to police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli.

One of the community leaders, Melisizwe Maseti, 28, said residents were fed up with the DA-led municipality, which had “forgotten about Kwanomzamo”.

He pointed out service delivery issues ranging from thousands of residents still using the bucket system, random rubbish dump zones scattered around the area, sporadic water and electricity supply, housing and unhygienic conditions.

“I was born here and now have a one-year-old child still living here and nothing has improved.

“We still use the bucket system, from the time I was a child, and now my child has to as well,” Maseti said.

“It is a dehumanising place, we have to share the streets with pigs, cattle and rats. Even our communal taps we have to share with the animals which are drinking from the pools caused by water leaks.”

A drive through Kwanomzamo illustrated the reality of the residents’ concerns, with the streets lined with children who were dodging animal faeces and sharing a tap with a pig.

As well as overflowing bucket toilets, heaps of chest-height rubbish, illegal electricity connections and filthy communal portable toilets were seen.

The toilets are shared by at least six surrounding shacks.

Kwanomzamo resident Sibabalo Sebeta, 20, said: “Our children and elderly are suffering the most, constantly picking up infections because of the state of this area. We don’t see municipal vehicles doing anything.

“We only see police here.”

Another resident, Joyce Matomela, 34, said: “We have to watch people ride past our houses with boats and we can’t even get proper sanitation.”

Van Lingen arrived in Kwanomzamo by 11am to address community leaders and discuss a way forward.

“The municipality has already addressed most of the grievances that were raised during a similar protest at Kwanomzamo last year.

“Gravel roads were graded, water pressure problems were resolved and an extra 21 taps were installed at informal areas,” she said.

“The municipality will also roll out a bucket eradication programme from the new financial year.

“The severe drought has, however, limited further intervention because the municipality has had to reduce the budget for some services to fund the implementation of drought-relief measures such as the drilling of boreholes.”

Nkohli said by 3pm the residents had dispersed and the road was reopened. Following yesterday’s protest, Nkohli said a case of public violence was being investigated.

He also said the municipality was yet to open a case of malicious damage to property relating to the burnt community hall and library.