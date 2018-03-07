Suspects in Walmer township robbery arrested

Two men wanted for a robbery in Walmer township over the weekend have been arrested.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that the men, aged 25 and 35, were arrested at different houses in Walmer township on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that on Sunday at about 6:30pm a man was busy inside his spaza shop in Bhobhoyi street in Walmer when five men entered.

“One was armed with a knife and stabbed the man on his head and shoulder.

“They helped themselves to cash from the till and some cigarettes before running off,” she said.

“On Tuesday members from the Walmer Trio Task Team followed up on information on the whereabouts of the suspects.

“Two suspects were arrested at their different houses in Walmer location.”

Naidu said that in the one house, a long barrel revolver, which was loaded with 4 rounds of ammunition, was also seized.

The men were arrested for robbery and attempted murder, however; one man will face an additional charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

The suspects will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.