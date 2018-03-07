Sick Colleen Glen Primary pupils taken to hospital

Five Colleen Glen Primary School pupils were taken to Livingstone Hospital on Wednesday morning after they had gastro-intestinal complaints.

A teacher called emergency services to attend to the pupils after they complained about having abdominal cramps and frequent diarrhoea they were vomiting and sweating.

According to emergency services the symptoms started while the learners were at school. The school provides meals for all pupils, however learners had not been fed when the five pupils got sick.

This is a developing story.