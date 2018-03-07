Police have launched a massive manhunt for a gang of heavily armed suspects after a cash-in-transit robbery at business premises in Ferndale‚ Randburg‚ yesterday.

Police said preliminary reports indicated that the gang, at least seven-strong, made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and commodities after holding up a security cash truck.

One suspect was fatally wounded during a shootout between the robbers and the security detail escorting the cash truck.

“Police recovered a total of three high-calibre firearms‚ two magazines with live ammunition‚ as well as three vehicles suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime,” police said.