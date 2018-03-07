VIDEO | Massive manhunt after gang heist
Police have launched a massive manhunt for a gang of heavily armed suspects after a cash-in-transit robbery at business premises in Ferndale‚ Randburg‚ yesterday.
Police said preliminary reports indicated that the gang, at least seven-strong, made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and commodities after holding up a security cash truck.
One suspect was fatally wounded during a shootout between the robbers and the security detail escorting the cash truck.
“Police recovered a total of three high-calibre firearms‚ two magazines with live ammunition‚ as well as three vehicles suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime,” police said.
“Another vehicle was recovered at Randparkridge‚ Honeydew‚ which is believed to have been hijacked and later abandoned by the suspects after the robbery.”
While appealing for any information about the robbery and those behind it‚ police warned members of the public not to confront the suspects as they were armed and dangerous.
Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said there was a shootout between security officers and the suspects.
“Security came to fetch money from an outlet in the area when they were approached by a number of suspects. A shootout followed in which one of the suspects was killed.”