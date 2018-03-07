Disease claimed unlikely victim within days of first symptoms and left another in frail care

Based on everything we have been told about listeriosis‚ Glenda Warmback had very little chance of contracting it. The 61-year-old grandmother was the healthiest she had been in years‚ according to her husband, Keith.

She had no immune system challenges and never ate any of the foods that have been linked to what has been confirmed as the source of the world’s biggest listeriosis outbreak – polony and other ready-to-eat cold meats.

Yet on December 22, she got a “tummy bug” – and by Christmas morning she was dead.

Hospital blood tests revealed that she had acute listeriosis.

“It was supposed to be a time of great joy for the family – Glenda had just met our year-old granddaughter‚ visiting from the US for the first time‚ and we were looking forward to a wonderful Christmas together.

“Instead, we were plunged into catastrophic grief and bewilderment,” Warmback said.

The family suspect the culprit was a meal Glenda ate at a national chain shortly before she fell ill‚ but as listeriosis symptoms can manifest any time between three and 70 days after contaminated food is eaten‚ the list of possible sources is long.

What they do know is the disease claimed their beloved wife‚ mother and grandmother with terrifying speed.

On December 23, she was vomiting violently‚ with bad diarrhoea‚ yet was not keen to go to hospital. But when she woke up in the early hours of Christmas Eve, she collapsed when trying to get out of bed.

“I picked her up and rushed her to hospital‚” Warmback said.

“By the time we got there‚ she didn’t know where she was.”

Her lungs collapsed‚ a doctor was unable to intubate her‚ and the hospital’s ICU staff eventually took over‚ but it was too late – she died in the early hours of Christmas morning.

“Initially, we couldn’t believe someone could die from what appeared to be a tummy bug‚” Warmback said.