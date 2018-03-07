Final remand in shooting case

The state has until next month to complete its investigations into a fatal shooting outside a popular eatery on the Port Elizabeth beachfront or risk having the case struck off the roll, the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court heard yesterday.

Jeremy Stokes, 30, and Cheslyn Jordaan, 23, both of Bethelsdorp, are charged with the murder of Marvin Draghoender, 27, and the attempted murder of a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the head when caught in the crossfire.

The shooting took place in the early hours of October 15 in front of McDonald’s after an alleged altercation between two groups of people.

Stokes, an alleged member of the Kakmaakers gang, abandoned his bail application in November. Jordaan was denied bail.

Last month, Jordaan approached the Port Elizabeth High Court to appeal against his bail dismissal, but acting judge Sarah Sephton said she was unable to find exceptional circumstances to justify releasing him on bail.