All eyes on Bhisho budget allocations

Finance MEC Sakhumzi Somyo will reveal today how the Eastern Cape government plans to spend its money this year.

Political parties said they expected more money to be pushed toward the health and education departments.

DA MPL Jane Cowley said Somyo would walk a tight rope between the increasing wage bill for civil servants and service delivery.

Cowley said that unless the wage bill was contained within the same parameters, far less would be available for service delivery.

“This is particularly so in light of reduced conditional grants from the national government and an overall provincial budget that has increased by a mere 4.9% when our equitable share is added to conditional grants,” she said.

Delivering the national budget speech last month, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba announced that the budget allocations to all provinces and municipalities would be slashed to be able to fund free higher education.

The Education Infrastructure Grant has been reduced by 5.69%, which will impact heavily on the already slow delivery of schools, while the human settlements grant was reduced by 14.78%, which will also impact very negatively on the need for housing for all Eastern Cape citizens.

Nelson Mandela Bay is sitting with a housing backlog of 85 210, which will also be affected by the slash in the budget in terms of meeting its deadline.

The AIC’s Vuyisile Krakri said he hoped more money would be allocated toward the agriculture sector as this could create a lot of jobs in the province.