Extreme effort for abused kids

Cyclists cross country with educational message in push against scourge

Three businessmen, two police officials and a hostage survivor have joined hands to take the fight against child abuse across the country – by bicycle.

The cyclists of the annual Xtreme for Kids tour – which stretches over nearly 1 800km from Johannesburg to Cape Town and is organised by charity organisation Matla A Bana – arrived in Graaff-Reinet on Sunday.

Here, Matla A Bana – founded by hostage survivor Monique Strydom in 2002 – visited the Volkskool on Monday to educate children on sexual abuse.

The cycle tour was started in 2013 by three businessmen who decided to raise awareness about this issue – and one of these cyclists is still participating this year.

At the same time, Matla A Bana organisers decided to join the campaign and reach children at schools along the route.

Strydom was part of a group held captive by terrorists in the Philippines in 2000.

“We were kidnapped and held captive, and God gave me a calling to come back and help people. I closed a successful business to start the organisation and it has been incredible.”

The initiative has been well received at schools.

“Last year, the theme of the school sessions was ‘don’t bully’, but this year it is ‘share your secret’,” Strydom – who accompanies the cyclists by car – said.

“It’s not just about awareness and fundraising, but about visiting rural schools and reaching places others might not go.”

Strydom said she hoped to reach about 5 000 children on this year’s tour, with another school visit in Aberdeen yesterday and stops in George and Robertson still on the cards.