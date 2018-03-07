Cape Town will not hit Day Zero in 2018‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday.

“I am happy to announce today that provided we continue consuming water at current levels‚ and we receive decent winter rainfall this year‚ Day Zero will not occur in 2018. This means the taps will stay open in 2018‚” Maimane said at a media briefing at DA headquarters in Cape Town.

“Residents have responded magnificently… Everyone played their part in this city-wide collective effort to keep the taps open‚” said Maimane‚ who led the DA’s #DefeatDayZero campaign after the party’s City of Cape Town caucus voted that mayor Patricia de Lille should be relieved of the responsibility.

“The 60% reduction in consumption is an incredible achievement‚ and outperforms many other cities across the world which faced severe droughts – including Sao Paulo‚ Melbourne‚ and the state of California.”

On Tuesday‚ deputy mayor Ian Neilson said the city council’s latest estimate of Day Zero was July 15. But last week he said it wasn’t likely to arrive before November.

This is a developing story.