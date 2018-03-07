Danger of reporting crime on WhatsApp

The police are urging people, instead of reporting crime on social media, to lay criminal complaints so they can open cases.

This comes after two men were identified on a WhatsApp group as criminals, arrested by a security firm but released by police, as no cases had been reported.

Yesterday, Atlas Security took to social media announcing the arrest of the men after pictures of them, walking in Second Avenue, Summerstrand, had been circulated on WhatsApp.

The alert was picked up by Atlas who sent officers to investigate.

“After they were questioned, the two men ran off into nearby bush,” the post read.

“The chase led to the old stadium, where [an] Atlas Security officer caught [a] suspect in the bush and made the arrest.

“The SAPS were called in to support in the search for the second suspect, who was located from the SAPS chopper.