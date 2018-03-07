Bay failing to meet its staff equity plan targets

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is battling to meet its own employment equity targets, with only 28% of its top-paying positions occupied by women.

The municipality is also performing poorly in employing disabled people, with an abysmal 0.01% of its staff complement made up of disabled employees.

This was revealed by corporate services boss Vuyo Zitumane at a portfolio committee meeting yesterday.

Zitumane said the statistics were an embarrassment for the municipality.

“There is an overrepresentation of African and white males in the top three [salary grades].”

Zitumane said Indian men were also over-represented.

“All females, irrespective of race, are grossly underrepresented. The current target is 48% and we are sitting at 28%.

“I have appointed more than 50% of women in the top three [grade] categories but we are still at 28%.”