Axed DA councillor Stanford joins ANC

Slabbert, fired for racism, now paraded as mentor to Ward 1 by-election candidate

The man who circulated a racist e-mail criticising the ANC’s rule as having done nothing more than produce “dumb idiots who wait for handouts” has been welcomed into the party’s fold in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Stanford Slabbert, a former DA Ward 1 councillor, was paraded by the ANC as its latest recruit yesterday.

The party hopes that having Slabbert in its ranks will be enough to clinch the majority vote in today’s Ward 1 by-election.

While Slabbert is not vying for the job this time around, he said he would play a significant role as a mentor to Ward 1 ANC candidate Siviwe Ngaba, should he win.

Slabbert was fired by the DA four years ago for distributing an e-mail titled “Opinion on SA”, which was copied from an anti-ANC blog and sent to councillors and senior DA leaders in the Eastern Cape.

It insulted former president Jacob Zuma as having more wives and said he presided over a country where 25% of schoolgirls were HIV-positive because South Africans had “out-fornicated everyone and spread disease more than anyone else”.

It caused an uproar within the DA at the time and the ANC even called for him to be reported to the Human Rights Commission.

After a lengthy disciplinary and appeals process, Slabbert was eventually booted out of the DA for bringing the party into disrepute.

He then went on to contest the Ward 1 by-election as an independent in 2014 but only managed to attract 9% of the votes.

Yesterday, the ANC defended Slabbert, saying he had been used as a pawn in mayor Athol Trollip’s political aspirations at the time to lead the Bay.

Speaking from the ANC’s regional headquarters, Florence Matomela House, Slabbert said he could never go back to the DA.

“The DA is failing the metro and I want to be part of an organisation that’s building the metro up to be worthy of its name,” he said.

“There was an unfortunate e-mail that a resident sent to me and said I must send to my former colleagues.

“I ignored it because I didn’t think it was my job. He sent it back to me and asked me to please forward it.

“It was an e-mail I hadn’t actually read and I sent it to 12 of my colleagues.

“It turned out that, right at the end, there was a racist connotation and it was most unfortunate because I don’t get involved in anything like that.”

At the time that the e-mail was forwarded to Slabbert and DA councillors, it was rejected by the municipality’s e-mail server and bounced.