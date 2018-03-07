Attackers try to hack triathlete’s leg off with chainsaw

South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala managed to drag himself to safety after he was attacked by chainsaw-wielding criminals while training in Durban yesterday.

The 27-year-old Chesterville athlete was hauled into a bushy area near the University of KwaZulu-Natal‚ where three men allegedly attempted to hack his leg with a chainsaw.

Elite Athlete Development programme director Dennis Jackson said the motive for the attack remained a mystery. Gwala is part of the programme. “We have spoken with Mhlengi. He is in hospital‚ in the trauma unit of the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital‚ awaiting transfer to another hospital,” Jackson said.

“Our sports doctor has spoken to him. He is conscious.”

Jackson said the circumstances of the attack seemed “really bizarre”.

“I haven’t quite got to grips with exactly what happened. It seems like they pulled him into a bush while he was on a training ride. They had a chainsaw and went for one of his legs‚ which is the concerning part.