Youth centre finally open in Walmer township

A youth centre, which has taken more than eight years to come to fruition, was finally opened in Port Elizabeth’s Walmer township yesterday.

The Walmer Youth Centre, situated along the newly upgraded Fountain Road, will be home to hundreds of Gqeberha youth who are interested in sports.

The youth centre was part of a R52-million upgrade in Fountain Road which began in 2010. Lengthy tender processes and work stoppages resulted in years of delays. Vandals also trashed the facility, which meant more money and time had to be spent on repairs.

The opening of the new centre was officiated by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip.

There was, however, a poor youth turnout.

Simphiwe Dolwana, 27, of the Gqeberha Youth Empowerment Project, said he hoped the centre would bridge the gap between Walmer township and the affluent side of the suburb nearby.

“We have always wanted a centre that is specifically for the youth. This will bring opportunities for many young people who have ideas they want to bring to life,” he said.

Gqeberha Youth Empowerment Project chairman Siyanda Makwabe, 28, however, said he was concerned by the poor youth turnout at the opening event.