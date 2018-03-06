Walmer township project hit by rejection of adjustments budget

Walmer township is one of the big losers after the rejection of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s adjustments budget last week, with community arts, crafts and tourism services set to have flowed from the R3.5-million allocated to the Apple Express.

The money had been earmarked to be rolled out in a partnership project with Transnet, according to the highlights of the 2017-18 adjustments budget.

Asked yesterday how the allocation would have been used, metro chief of staff Kristof Adelbert said rail infrastructure and a key harbour bridge would have been repaired.

These improvements would have provided another way of accessing Central’s Route 67, the Bay’s outdoor gallery honouring Nelson Mandela, he said.

“The current operational line was also going to be extended to Walmer Gqeberha, to provide opportunities and access to tourism products for people living in Walmer township.”

The Apple Express was relaunched in December in a project co-driven by the metro, Transnet and volunteers.

It proved wildly popular but the train only ran as far as the airport.

Apple Express chief executive Nerina Skuy said restoring the railway line up to Walmer township would be a win-win move.