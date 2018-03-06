School calls for action on deadly road

Still no traffic calming on increasingly busy R334 five years since tragedy

After the tragic death of two Ankervas Primary School pupils more than five years ago, the school is still waiting for traffic calming measures to be implemented to tackle growing traffic on the busy Rocklands Road.

Both commuters and staff have raised fears that a fatal repeat of that accident will occur as increased traffic flow along the R334, known as the Rocklands or Elands River Road, continues due to ongoing construction along the R75 or Uitenhage Road.

The massive R200-million upgrade to the road that leads to Graaff-Reinet is expected to be completed by 2020.

However, school governing body chairman Theo Jasson said regardless of the construction deadline, the road remained constantly busy, serving as one of the main arteries into Uitenhage’s industrial zone.

In 2012, Ankervas Primary School Grade 4 pupils Bulelani Ndarala and Siviwe Mbetshu, of KwaNobuhle, both 10, were killed instantly when an eight-ton truck, transporting fertiliser, mowed them down just after school ended at about 2pm.

Jasson said ever since the accident, the school had approached the municipality on several occasions to have a calming measure introduced, but to no avail.

“There have been countless attempts to get something done. When we asked for a speed bump we were told it’s a provincial road so it can’t be done.

“But then we requested a drop-off zone in front of the school or rumble bumps, but nothing,” Jasson said.

“We did get some signs on either end of the school but that is almost irrelevant. The only time we receive assistance is when someone makes an issue about it.

“Then the metro police will come one day and [be] gone the next.

“Even if the metro police could just assist in the morning and afternoon to help the kids cross the road, it would make a big difference. As it stands, it is not a matter of if, but when, the next accident will happen.”