Roland Williams to learn fate on Friday

A magistrate has asked both the prosecutor and defence in the fraud trial of disgraced former metro spin doctor Roland Williams for reasons why he should not impose a term of direct imprisonment.

Williams – convicted earlier this year of defrauding his insurance company through a false car claim – will learn his fate on Friday.

During heads of argument ahead of sentencing yesterday, magistrate Lionel Lindoor was adamant that neither the state nor Williams’s defence, attorney Kuban Chetty, had provided specific reasons to the court why Williams should remain a free man.

Lindoor also wanted to know why Williams had not yet paid back the money he owed to the insurance company as he had undertaken to do.

“This sentencing is most difficult. I will need time to digest all the information [presented to the court],” Lindoor said.

After both parties closed their arguments, Lindoor said he had thought that prosecutor Theuns Goosen would suggest direct imprisonment.

Williams could face up to 15 years in jail should Lindoor find that he had not offered exceptional reasons for deviating from the prescribed sentence.

Williams, along with co-accused company Mango Moon Trading, trading as V&R Auto and represented by Renika Rungan, pleaded guilty to insurance fraud in the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court earlier this year.

The court found that Williams, along with Renika’s husband, Raven, had defrauded Santam Ltd with a combined insurance claim worth more than R115 000 in 2014.

Rungan was fatally wounded in a shooting a year later.