Latest:
News Politics Top News 

Former DA Ward 1 councillor joins ANC

Rochelle de Kock 0 Comment
Former DA Ward 1 councillor Stanford Slabbert has joined the ANC
Picture: Nomazima Nkosi

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has announced that Stanford Slabbert, a former DA Ward 1 councillor, has joined the party.

Slabbert was fired from the DA in 2013 for distributing a racist e-mail about President Jacob Zuma and the ANC.

The ANC hopes to use Slabbert to boost its campaign for the Ward 1 by-election on Wednesday (07/03/18).

Slabbert said that should the ANC win tomorrow, he would assist Siviwe Ngaba, who is the ANC’s candidate for the ward.

After he was booted out by the DA, Slabbert contested the Ward 1 by-election as an independent in 2014 but only managed to attract 9% of the votes.

More on this story in The Herald tomorrow.

You May Also Like

Parties name mayoral candidates

admin 0

If the police want to shoot our children‚ then they must shoot us first‚’ EFF’s Mpofu tells students

TMG Digital 0

Rhino art initiative for children

Amir Chetty 0

Leave a Reply