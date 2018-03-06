WATCH | Suspect fatally wounded in failed cash-in-transit heist
* WARNING: This video may upset sensitive viewers *
An attempted cash-in-transit heist that took place on the intersection of Kent Avenue and Grove Street in Randburg‚ Johannesburg‚ left a suspect fatally wounded.
Emergency service staff and law enforcement officers responded to the scene at around 10am on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo said there was a shootout between security officers and the suspects.
“Security came to fetch money from one of the outlets in the area when they were approached by a number of suspects. This led to a shootout. The other suspects managed to escape while one was shot and fatally wounded‚” said Masondo.
It appears that while fleeing‚ the suspects then tried to hijack a car after they abandoned the ones they came with at the scene.
“We have since recovered the car and a firearm which was used to commit the crime‚” he said.
The driver of the hijacked vehicle was not injured.
Omgggg just witnessed a Crime outside my window @eNCA @ewnupdates @Abramjee #Randburg pic.twitter.com/KjaOprtlI0
— Thato Radise (@Tharadi) March 6, 2018
