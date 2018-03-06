Eastern Cape ANC divide deepens

Delegation takes row to Luthuli House amid demands PEC vacate offices

A delegation of senior ANC Eastern Cape members, who are refusing to accept the party leadership elected five months ago, turned to their national bosses yesterday in a bid to have the structure dissolved.

While the group, which included the likes of Andile Lungisa, Nancy Sihlwayi, Mlibo Qoboshiyane and Themba Xathula, stated their case at the ANC’s national headquarters Luthuli House, the provincial executive committee (PEC) was under fire from a large crowd of members demanding they vacate their offices.

The group demanded that the PEC vacate the provincial offices at Calata House, saying they would otherwise be physically removed as an illegitimate structure.

The group was led by, among others, former OR Tambo regional secretary Lawrence Mambila.

Addressing the crowd, Mambila said: “We are giving the illegitimate PEC a week to vacate Calata House. Next time we come here, we will physically remove them.

“We did not come here to meet that illegitimate PEC. We have some of our leaders in Luthuli House as we speak, to represent us.”

The group was basing its argument on an unsigned report that has been circulated on social media, purportedly written by appeals panel chairman Sbusiso Ndebele, who investigated the disruptive elective conference held in East London in October.

The report recommends that the current PEC be disbanded and an interim structure be appointed.

When The Herald asked Ndebele yesterday whether he could authenticate the unsigned report, he refused to comment and referred questions to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

“We’ve submitted the report to the SG and it’s up to him to reveal it because we’re not at liberty to do that,” Ndebele said.

ANC national spokesman Pule Mabe said the report circulated on social media was fake.

“The ANC does not deal with internal matters through the media.

“Once a decision has been reached on the EC matter, the relevant structure will be informed of that decision by the secretary-general of the ANC,” Mabe said.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the PEC was not going to be disbanded any time soon.