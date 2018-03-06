Desai murder trial collusion claim

A suggestion that two witnesses had colluded was made in the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday when closing arguments were made in the case against two men accused of murdering Naeem Desai.

Desai, a member of the Helenvale Street patrols and a respected businessman, was shot in May 2016.

Addressing the court yesterday, Peet Schoonraad, representing alleged shooter, Eston “Gans” Afrikaner, 19, said the state’s case was riddled with mistakes and errors and could not be believed beyond reasonable doubt.

“The evidence is highly improbable,” he said.

Schoonraad said witnesses testifying on behalf of the accused were reliable, including Mara Jenneker, 59, of Helenvale, who testified last week that Afrikaner had spent the night at her house on the night before the murder.

However, state prosecutor Garth Baartman said Jenneker could not be believed as she presented herself to the court as a “show-off”.

“It was her moment of fame. Her testimony was more about herself and not the facts of the case,” he said. Schoonraad further claimed that the testimony of witnesses Ferdinand Valentine, 28, and Ayanda Frolick, 26, was questionable after it emerged in court that neither witness had given a statement immediately after the shooting, making their statements some days later.