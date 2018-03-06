Body of man found in Kuyga with gunshot wounds

The body of a 49-year old man was found lying in an open field near shacks in the Kuyga area on Monday evening.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Mpumelelo Nomayazi had been fatally shot.

Nomayazi’s wife said he left home with an unknown person in a grey vehicle earlier that evening. She was later notified that her hushand was lying in the field with gunshot wounds in the eye and neck.

The motive for the murder is unknown at this stage.

Police are appealing to the community to assist them in their investigation. Information may be communicated either voluntarily or anonymously to D/Capt Attie Klaasen at SAPS Kabega Park .

He may be contacted on 082 302 6148 or Kabega Detective Service 041 397 6802.