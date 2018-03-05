Two PE heists possibly linked

Two cash-in-transit heists took place only an hour apart in Port Elizabeth on Monday – possibly by the same gang.

In both robberies, no shots were fired but the suspects escaped with an undisclosed amount of money and three firearms taken from security guards.

By Monday afternoon, police could still not say if the incidents were linked but said this would form part of the probe.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the first heist happened at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Commercial Road, Sidwell, at about 11am.

“It is alleged that security guards from Fidelity Security Service were at the fast food outlet when they were attacked by a group of robbers.”

While one of the guards was busy with an employee in the office, another was confronted by two armed men.

“The guard was assaulted and forced to lie on the floor. His firearm was also taken before the two suspects grabbed the money bag and ran out,” she said.

“During the escape, another security official was held up by three other men while standing outside the premises. The guard was forced into the shop by the three gunmen and also instructed to lie on the floor. His firearm was also stolen.”

Naidu said that the five gunmen fled with the money and two security guards’ firearms in a white getaway car.

According to officials on the scene, the security guards were doing both a pick-up and drop-off of money.

Naidu added that the amount of money stolen was unknown at this stage.

Due to the robbery happening inside the KFC outlet, it was classified as a business robbery – despite the cash-in-transit security guards being targeted.

Within an hour of the heist, by noon, a G4S cash-in-transit guard was ambushed by four robbers inside the Cleary Park Shopping Centre during a pick-up.

Officials said the security guard was going to and from various shops in the centre doing cash collections when he was ambushed.

“The guard had been to three different shops in the centre when he was nearing the exit of the building. The armoured van was parked outside and waiting for him. As he walked towards the exit, four men ambushed him. One placed a gun to the back of his head forcing him to lie on the ground,” Naidu said.

“The four suspects stole his firearm as well as a money box before running out of the centre. The gang sped off in a bakkie towards Bethelsdorp area.”

Within 10 minutes of the heist, police had found the bakkie abandoned in Brunia Place in West End, Bethelsdorp – about 2km from the shopping centre.

“The keys were found inside the ignition,” she added.

The bakkie had been reported stolen in Ikamvelihle in Motherwell last month.

The Cleary Park Shopping Centre case had been taken over by the Hawks while they declined to take the KFC heist as the robbery happened inside the store.