Three arrested for hijacking

Three suspects were arrested after a hijacked vehicle was recovered on the M19 off-ramp close to Swartkops on Monday.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said members of the Motherwell Operational Command Centre spotted a suspicious silver Tata Indica driving on the M17 road towards Swartkops.

They followed and pulled the vehicle off at about 2.30pm on the M19 off-ramp after realising the vehicle had a false number plate in the front.

“On further investigation it was discovered that the Tata was hijacked in the Humewood area on 1 March 2018. The false number plate belonged to a blue VW Golf that was stolen during July 2015 in Kwazakhele.

“All three occupants, two males aged 33 and 38, and a female aged 20, were arrested for the possession of a hijacked vehicle,” Beetge said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

In another incident, a hijacked truck was recovered in Wells Estate shortly after it was hijacked in Deal Party.

At 11am on Monday a delivery truck of RTT was busy turning around in Sturrock Street, Deal Party, when two armed men pointed a gun at the driver and passenger and hijacked the truck.

Beetge said the driver and passenger were released by the suspects in Uitenhage Road, Ezinyoka.

At 1.45pm the truck tracking device led the SAPS K9 unit to its location where it was found abandoned in an open field at Wells Estate.

“The cargo which consisted of boxes of various items such as cigarettes and brand name clothing were missing from the truck.

“The exact value of the goods will be determined by the courier after their own stock take estimations.

“Any person who saw any suspicious behaviour or who could assist the police in locating the stolen items can contact their closest police station or dial toll-free,” Beetge said.