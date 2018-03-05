Thieves ransack Walmer Post Office

Several packages were stolen from Walmer Post Office during a burglary between Saturday evening and Monday morning.

According to police, the padlock on the front gate of the post office – located at the corner of 8th Avenue and Water Road – was broken during the burglary.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the discovery was made by the manager who arrived at the Post Office at 6:30am on Monday.

“The incident must have happened out of operating hours between Saturday evening and Monday morning. The front gate padlock was broken and the front door of the building forced open with a crow bar. The thieves then ransacked the Port Office and managed to open three safes that were located in different offices,” she said.

“The safes were either left unlocked or the keys were left inside the office and found by the thieves.”

Naidu said the thieves are believed to have ransacked the Post Office storage area after stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

“It is believed that several parcels were stolen during the burglary. The staff are now going to have to do an inventory for us to establish which packages exactly were stolen,” she added.

Asked about evidence gathered on the scene, Naidu confirmed that the suspects had left the crow bar on the scene.

“Our forensic unit has been to the scene and has gathered evidence that could assist with identifying the culprits,” she said.

Asked why the security alarm did not trigger, Naidu said that would form part of the investigation.

A case of burglary is being investigated.