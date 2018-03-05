R25 000 reward for missing cattle dog

Colleen Glen resident Anneli van Jaarsveld is offering a cash reward of R25 000 for the safe return of her missing Australian cattle dog.

Marco was allegedly stolen by two men in a green BMW at the gate of Van Jaarsveld’s home on February 24 around 9am.

“A car came to my gate on Saturday morning, my staff opened and Marco jumped to greet as he usually does, but he did not come back and the gate closed,” Van Jaarsveld said.