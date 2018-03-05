Man arrested after attempting to transfer fake bank notes

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay after he tried to transfer fake bank notes worth R3 100 through a grocery store money market in Despatch.

Police suspect the money is being printed by a syndicate trying to trick businesses into accepting fake notes in an attempt to walk away with authentic notes.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the bust came after a teller caught the man on Sunday.

“On accepting the notes, the teller used one of the counterfeit detector machines which showed the money as being fake. The police were alerted and the man was arrested. He was in possession of another R100 note in his pants pocket,” she said.

“Due to the quantity of money in his possession, he was detained for detectives to follow up leads.”

The man was released after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) requested further investigation into how the money was being printed and distributed.

“Investigations are continuing and we are ultimately looking for all the counterfeit cash and also aim to seize the machine that is used to print it,” Swart said.

She said that the money was very realistic and cautioned businesses to be extra vigilant.

“We are appealing to the community, vendors and businesses to be vigilant as they may fall prey. We urge people to scrutinise all bank notes, from R10 to R200 bills, and to be on the lookout for anything suspicious. The money looks genuine but one must pay more attention to the various security features.” She said.

According to police, one way these syndicates try to authenticate their fake notes is by buying items from business or transferring the money through various money market outlets – not through the bank.

“Once they purchase something, the change they get will by authentic and the business will be sitting with the counterfeit note. Same as once a money transfer is done with fake money. All these are tactics used by syndicates who distribute these counterfeit notes. In all these cases, the businesses will lose at the end of the day as the bank will refuse to accept those notes,” she warned.

Swart said these notes had the reflective bank strip as well as watermarks and other marking.

“These counterfeit notes are extremely well done. The only way someone would tell the difference is through a testing machine.”

Swart advised businesses to use counterfeit detector machines.