Girlfriend arrested after man’s death

According to police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart, the pair had an argument over food.

Police in Kamesh have arrested a woman, 40, after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, 27, to death yesterday.

“It is alleged that the victim walked out of his home and fell to the ground,” Swart said.

“Neighbours rushed to assist him and discovered that he had been stabbed in the chest. He died on at the scene.”

Swart said the suspect had been arrested and would appear in court tomorrow.