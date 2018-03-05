Five students saved from sea
Large rescue effort ends in lucky escape for group caught in rip current at Cape Recife
A bid to cool off during a hike turned into a harrowing experience for a Nelson Mandela University group when five young students were caught in a rip current at Cape Recife at the weekend.
The dramatic incident played out over more than half an hour on Saturday and saw an extensive rescue effort unfold for the group – all in their early 20s.
They were taking part in an excursion by Bay Escapades – a student group which organises outings and activities for young adults to network.
NSRI duty controller in the Bay, Ryan Meyer, said the incident took place shortly after midday.
“NSRI Port Elizabeth duty crew and the Nelson Mandela Bay Water Emergency Rescue Network were activated following reports of multiple persons in difficulty in the surf at Cape Recife,” he said.
Meyer said besides the NSRI, which dispatched a rescue vehicle and rescue swimmers, organisations such as Coastal Water Rescue Unit, provincial emergency medical services, the Aeromed 3 helicopter, the Bay’s Beach Office managers and lifeguards, and its fire and rescue services, responded along with the police.
He said a group of about 80 young adults had been taking part in the hike.
Some hikers had gone into the water to cool off when the group were near Cape Recife, where there are no lifeguards on duty.
“On arrival it was found that at least five males remained in difficulty in the water,” Meyer said.
“It appears that three men got into difficulty about 300m out after they had waded over the reef to swim and were caught in rip currents.
“Four men, from the same group, had gone into the water to try to help.
“One man, of the original three who were in trouble, had reached safety and raised the alarm.
“A woman had also waded out to try and help.”
He said NSRI rescue swimmers found some of those still in the water were holding onto rocks and attempting to assist each other.
“NSRI rescue swimmers Jean Roussouw and Steven van den Berg entered the water and were able to assist from the water,” Meyer said.
“NSRI medics initiated medical treatment and paramedics and rescue personnel took over with medical treatment for non-fatal drowning symptoms, scrapes and bruises.”
He said one man was airlifted to Livingstone Hospital by EMS Aeromed 3 helicopter, while two men and a woman were transported to hospital by EMS ambulance.
“They are all in stable condition and expected to fully recover,” Meyer said.
“Additional persons who had been in the water were treated for scrapes and bruises and required no further assistance.”
Randolf Meth, one of the three students who initially got into difficulties, described the terrifying experience.
“I felt a wave coming and when I tried landing I could not feel the ground so I decided to swim back to the shore,” he said.
“I saw Lihle [Mtya] calling for Banele Dlodlo to save him as he was drowning. I decided to swim back because I knew I was not going to be able to save him either.
“So I went on shore and alerted sea rescue of what had happened.”
Cwenga Mantshule, who was involved in the rescue, said: “In the moment of panic I went into the water, but the tide was very strong.
“I could see the guys who were drowning but I went back as I was running out of energy.
“The second time I saw the guy [Mtya] and I reached out and pulled him onto the rocks. When help came, we were on the rocks.”
Herald intern Naziziphiwo Buso, who was on the hike, described the drama.
“Some people were crying. It really was quite a shock and it is worse when you know the people involved,” Buso said.
All the students had been discharged from hospital by yesterday afternoon.
Bay Escapades co-founder Sibu Nhlangwini said: “It’s unfortunate that this happened God willing, it will never happen again.”