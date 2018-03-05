Five students saved from sea

Large rescue effort ends in lucky escape for group caught in rip current at Cape Recife

A bid to cool off during a hike turned into a harrowing experience for a Nelson Mandela University group when five young students were caught in a rip current at Cape Recife at the weekend.

The dramatic incident played out over more than half an hour on Saturday and saw an extensive rescue effort unfold for the group – all in their early 20s.

They were taking part in an excursion by Bay Escapades – a student group which organises outings and activities for young adults to network.

NSRI duty controller in the Bay, Ryan Meyer, said the incident took place shortly after midday.

“NSRI Port Elizabeth duty crew and the Nelson Mandela Bay Water Emergency Rescue Network were activated following reports of multiple persons in difficulty in the surf at Cape Recife,” he said.

Meyer said besides the NSRI, which dispatched a rescue vehicle and rescue swimmers, organisations such as Coastal Water Rescue Unit, provincial emergency medical services, the Aeromed 3 helicopter, the Bay’s Beach Office managers and lifeguards, and its fire and rescue services, responded along with the police.

He said a group of about 80 young adults had been taking part in the hike.

Some hikers had gone into the water to cool off when the group were near Cape Recife, where there are no lifeguards on duty.

“On arrival it was found that at least five males remained in difficulty in the water,” Meyer said.

“It appears that three men got into difficulty about 300m out after they had waded over the reef to swim and were caught in rip currents.

“Four men, from the same group, had gone into the water to try to help.

“One man, of the original three who were in trouble, had reached safety and raised the alarm.

“A woman had also waded out to try and help.”

He said NSRI rescue swimmers found some of those still in the water were holding onto rocks and attempting to assist each other.

“NSRI rescue swimmers Jean Roussouw and Steven van den Berg entered the water and were able to assist from the water,” Meyer said.