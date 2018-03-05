Father claims unarmed son, 16, shot dead in Ngcobo raid

The father of a 16-year-old boy says his son, who he claims was unarmed, was among the seven suspects killed by the police during a raid at the controversial Seven Angels Ministries church in Ngcobo last month.

Luzuko Mbedu was shot inside a church dormitory next to his father’s room.

Bandile Mbedu, 59, said he was dragged and “wrongfully” detained at the police station for six nights without proper meals.

Mbedu moved into the church with Luzuko and his 19-year-old daughter in 2014. He said he had been arrested alongside 46 churchmen and 60 women.

“We were kicked and handcuffed and made to lie on the floor face down,” he alleged.

He said he had been prevented from checking if his children were safe during the police sweep.