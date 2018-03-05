Father claims unarmed son, 16, shot dead in Ngcobo raid
The father of a 16-year-old boy says his son, who he claims was unarmed, was among the seven suspects killed by the police during a raid at the controversial Seven Angels Ministries church in Ngcobo last month.
Luzuko Mbedu was shot inside a church dormitory next to his father’s room.
Bandile Mbedu, 59, said he was dragged and “wrongfully” detained at the police station for six nights without proper meals.
Mbedu moved into the church with Luzuko and his 19-year-old daughter in 2014. He said he had been arrested alongside 46 churchmen and 60 women.
“We were kicked and handcuffed and made to lie on the floor face down,” he alleged.
He said he had been prevented from checking if his children were safe during the police sweep.
“Every time I tried opening my mouth to ask about my children, they would kick me and tell me to shut up,” he alleged.
Police, Prisons and Civil Rights Union (Popcru) provincial secretary Zimikhaya Skade said the force used by the police was sufficient for the threat they were facing. He said it was hard for police to decide who was innocent during a heavy exchange of fire.
Mbedu said he wanted to open a case of murder against the police but was too scared.
“How can I go to the same people who killed our fellow church members – if they can attack us like that, then how will they give me protection?”
Luzuko was buried on Saturday in Mthatha.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said they were investigating the incident and were unable to comment further at this stage.