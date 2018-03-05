Drag racers burn up Aldo Scribante track

Scores of drag racing fans congregated at the Aldo Scribante Racetrack to witness rounds one and two of the Algoa Motorsport Club’s National Motorcycle Drags Championships at the weekend.

With an estimated 80 racing cars and motorcycles participating, Emraan Rasdien, Motorsport South Africa representative for the Eastern Cape, said the event was one of the most well attended and keenly contested competitions the venue has held.

The race saw South African drag racers from East London, Cape Town, Johannesburg and George revving up against each other.

“This was the second time that we held a national drag race at Scribante and the guys said they thoroughly enjoyed racing here and look forward to coming back,” Rasdien said.