Corpses stack up in Bay mortuaries

Burial of paupers held up by objection over awarding of tender

The bodies of paupers have been piling up in state mortuaries around Nelson Mandela Bay since December due to a dispute between the municipality and the firms that tendered for the contract to bury them.

There are about 49 corpses lying in state mortuaries.

Twenty-five of the bodies had been there for more than 30 days, while the applications for pauper funerals for 24 other bodies were pending, Eastern Cape health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said.

“Before you bury, you must look for the relatives of the people, so some of the applications are pending,” he said.

While the state mortuaries – in Gelvandale, Mount Road and New Brighton – are the worst affected, some private funeral homes have also had people struggling to pay for funerals of family members without help from the city.

The metro said it had processed 15 applications from the public but could not assist financially because of the dispute over the tender award.

It hopes to get assistance from the provincial health department to be able to bury some of the people whose families have approached it for financial assistance.

The burial debacle stems from an objection lodged by one of the companies that tendered for the contract – NQK Communications and Consulting.

According to papers seen by The Herald, NQK Communications was disqualified because of a typing error in its competence certificate, which it blames on the municipality.

NQK was the lowest bidder among the three companies vying for the tender.

Until the tender issue is resolved, the municipality cannot provide the crucial service.

Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki confirmed that the metro was experiencing challenges with pauper burials.

“[The city is] currently unable to assist as the award of the tender is delayed by an objection in terms of the supply chain management regulations,” Mniki said.

“It is an issue of compliance that we must follow all the processes in relation to supply chain management processes.”

Kupelo said: “The department is currently facing challenges with both Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman municipalities.

“In Nelson Mandela Bay, the issue of the awarding of the service provider is pending since the expiry date of the old tender in November.”

He said the Makana and Koukamma municipalities – which are within the Sarah Baartman district – were struggling to bury paupers due to budget constraints.

Meanwhile, some families have been trying to raise funds to bury their loved ones.

Ncediwe Moos, from KwaNobuhle, and her family did not have the means to bury her uncle, who died at a mental institution in January. Moos said her uncle relied on social grants for survival and did not have a funeral policy.

“We approached our councillor, who made an application with the municipality, but nothing ever came from it,” she said.

Moos said family members had managed to raise the money between them to give her uncle a decent send-off.