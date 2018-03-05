Boy, 9, drowns at Schoenies

A nine-year-old Zwide boy drowned at Schoenmakerskop on Saturday.

Port Elizabeth police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the incident took place at about 3.15pm opposite the Sacramento Restaurant in Schoenmakerskop.

He said the child had gone down to the beach with his aunt and sister and had then gone to swim.

“Fishermen who were in close proximity noticed the body of the boy floating lifelessly in the water,” Labans said.