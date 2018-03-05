Boy, 9, drowns at Schoenies
A nine-year-old Zwide boy drowned at Schoenmakerskop on Saturday.
Port Elizabeth police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the incident took place at about 3.15pm opposite the Sacramento Restaurant in Schoenmakerskop.
He said the child had gone down to the beach with his aunt and sister and had then gone to swim.
“Fishermen who were in close proximity noticed the body of the boy floating lifelessly in the water,” Labans said.
“The alarm was raised and Emergency Medical Services were notified.”
A 47-year-old fisherman pulled the body from the water.
Attempts were immediately made to resuscitate the boy and CPR was performed for between 15 and 20 minutes until the Emergency Medical Services arrived and took over.
The dead boy has been identified as Mincili Madikanye from Zwide, Port Elizabeth.
An inquest docket has been opened.