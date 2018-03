Police have opened a murder docket in connection with the death of a 34-year-old Missionvale, Port Elizabeth, man who died after he was allegedly beaten by members of the community.

Port Elizabeth police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said Melvin Nell, 34, of Jack Street, died after he was allegedly attacked by residents at about 8.30pm on Saturday.

He was admitted to the Dora Nginza Hospital in Port Elizabeth where he died.