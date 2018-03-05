ANC MP dies following car crash

ANC Member of Parliament Fezeka Loliwe has died following a crash in the Eastern Cape on Monday afternoon.

The ANC’s chief whip, Jackson Mthembu, confirmed that Loliwe had been involved in a crash while on her way from her parliamentary Constituency Office in Fort Beaufort.

“Her untimely departure leaves a deep void within structures of the ANC Caucus and Parliament as a whole,” Mthembu said in a statement.

“The people of South Africa have truly been robbed of one of the most dedicated public representatives.”

Mthembu said Loliwe had joined parliament in 2014 and served as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee (PC) on Labour and had previously served as the ANC Whip for the PC on Labour.

“She formed part of the formidable team who conducted the Parliamentary Inquiry into the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

“Comrade Loliwe was also the Whip of our ANC Caucus Disciplinary Committee (CDC).

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Loliwe family, her friends and her comrades.

“May her revolutionary spirit rest in eternal peace.”

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender confirmed that a case of culpable homicide was being investigated following an accident along the R63 near Alice.

“The circumstances around how the accident occurred are still unclear and will be investigated but SAPS can confirm that a single vehicle was involved and the driver was alone in the vehicle.”

