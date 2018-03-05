2 000 at funeral of police station massacre victim

Newly graduated police constable Kuhle Mathetha was one of three officers and a soldier buried in Cofimvaba, Ngcobo and Mthatha at the weekend.

Mathetha, 27, who graduated in December, was the youngest of the five officers gunned down at the Ngcobo police station last month.

About 2 000 people attended the funeral. Deputy national commissioner of crime detection Lieutenant-General Jacob Tsumane said at Mathetha’s funeral at Ncorha village in Cofimvaba: “When you attack a police officer, you attack the state.

“Police have got the tools of the trade [guns] and those tools should be used .

“We shall use [them] to destroy gangs, syndicates and criminals masquerading as angels, prophets and instruments of God.

“Instruments of God or angels bring only peace and will never spill blood.”

He said a memorial to the fallen heroes would be erected at the Ngcobo police station.