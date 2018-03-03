Witness questioned about crime fighter’s murder

A witness in the trial of two men accused of killing northern areas crime fighter Naeem Desai had the gallery in the Port Elizabeth High Court laughing when she started questioning the prosecutor.

Defence witness Mara Jenneker, 59, of Helenvale, even asked judge Dayalin Chetty if she could stop answering the questions and leave. “Just answer the questions,” Chetty told her.

Jenneker was testifying on behalf of Eston “Gans” Afrikaner, 19, who along with Deswin “Boetie Baas” Kleinbooi, 22, are accused of the 2016 murder of Desai, 47. Both have pleaded not guilty. During his testimony, Afrikaner claimed he had spent the night of May 11 2016 at Jenneker’s Ibex Street, Helenvale, home.

Desai was shot dead in the early hours of the following morning while delivering bread to a nearby spaza shop.

Jenneker told the court Afrikaner had asked her if he could spend the night at her place after smoking a hookah pipe with her grandson, Vandre Windvogel.

State prosecutor Garth Baartman told Jenneker she was lying to protect Afrikaner, adding he found it strange that she could remember such details from two years ago. Shortly before the 11am tea break, Jenneker told the court her head hurt and she started shifting around on the stand.

She also denied Kleinbooi and Afrikaner were friends, but admitted to knowing both men well.

“Boetie Baas grew up in front of me [but] they did not know each other.