Three dead in taxi accident

Three people have died and several others rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a taxi accident on the N2 this morning.

According to police spokesperson W/O Alwin Labans, the taxi was carrying 16 people when the accident occurred around 10am.

“The vehicle was travelling from the direction of Hankey towards Port Elizabeth,” said Labans.

“Between the turnoffs for Uitenhage and Blue Horizon Bay, the right back tyre of the Toyota Quantum burst.”

The vehicle landed in the bushes along the road.

“Three people, including two women and one man, were killed in the accident. Another woman was airlifted and taken to Livingstone hospital with severe internal injuries.”

Labans said the remaining passengers were also transported to Livingstone with critical injuries.

The identities or ages of the deceased are not yet known.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.