Students rescued in near-drowning

Naziziphiwo Buso 0 Comment
Emergency services had to be called following a near-drowning incident during the #BayEscapades Hike organized by NMU Students near Cape Recife Nature Reserve.
What was intended to be a fun hiking trip nearly ended tragically today when six students were swept out to sea.

Some students went for a short swim to cool down following the long Roseate Hiking Trip. They were unfortunately caught by a rip tide forcing them further into the sea.

EMS were called to the scene and six students were rescued from the water.

