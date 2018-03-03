Students rescued in near-drowning

What was intended to be a fun hiking trip nearly ended tragically today when six students were swept out to sea.

Emergency services had to be called following a near-drowning incident during the #BayEscapades Hike organized by NMU Students near Cape Recife Nature Reserve.

Some students went for a short swim to cool down following the long Roseate Hiking Trip. They were unfortunately caught by a rip tide forcing them further into the sea.

EMS were called to the scene and six students were rescued from the water.