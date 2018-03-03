Squatters invade vacant land out of sheer desperation

They invade land illegally, not as a deliberate act of defiance against the government, but because the alternative has become unbearable.

They hope that erecting shacks on open pieces of land will remove them from the backyards of homeowners into the spotlight as a reminder to those in power that they too are waiting their turn for houses.

These are the thousands of families setting up homes for themselves, creating new informal settlements all around Nelson Mandela Bay.

Sitting outside his one-room shack in Motherwell in the scorching heat, Mthobeli Oliphant is one of thousands of residents considered to be occupying land illegally.

Oliphant, a father of two, said he had moved out of his Zwide family home because he wanted to create a home for his children, and as someone over 40, he felt it was time to make his own way.

The municipality's hands are tied when it comes to speedily dealing with land invasions, particularly on land parcels earmarked for other developments.

He is unemployed and relies on temporary construction jobs to survive.

“I know there’s a housing backlog but I also feel there’s an element of corruption in why we are not getting houses,” he said.

The Nomakanjani informal settlement resident said he had erected his shack there because he saw that the land was vacant.

There are no bulk services, which means the families do not have access to water, sanitation and electricity services.

“In order to feel like a proper and decent human being, one doesn’t need a brick house – just water, electricity, toilets and roads so that ambulances and the police can safely get to where they are needed,” Oliphant said.

Zukiswa Lose, 44, who was one of those evicted by the municipality last year from the

A motion tabled by the ANC in November, and passed by the majority in council, prevents the metro from seeking a court order to evict people from land without the council’s approval.

Bhanga believes that this motion is encouraging people to invade land illegally.

“Since the motion was passed, land invaded in Wells Estate, said she was constantly fighting with her family and decided to build a home for herself and her children.