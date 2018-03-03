‘Smooth operator conned me’
“He is a real smooth operator, really smooth and really convincing.”
This is how Graaff-Reinet businesswoman Thandile Jacobs, 46, yesterday described Thulane Khoza, the brazen Gauteng entrepreneur infamously exposed for duping investors to finance what he allegedly touted as the first domestically produced smartphone.
First exposed for the cellphone scam about two years ago, Khoza surfaced in Graaff-Reinet late last year.
And this is where he is now being investigated for allegedly defrauding Jacobs out of more than R30 000 in a fake foreign exchange-related deal and other monies in a new telecommunications scam, this time involving construction.
The ongoing investigation into Khoza, who was never brought to book over the smartphone scam, was confirmed by police in Graaff-Reinet yesterday.
Khoza, when asked for comment on the new allegations against him, asked to be called again in 30 minutes, but his cellphone rang unanswered.
He also did not respond to a message sent to his phone.
Jacobs met Khoza sometime between August and September last year when he was allegedly posing as a foreign exchange trader.
She said she had met him through a WhatsApp group established for business owners in the province and claims he suggested she join his foreign exchange trading enterprise.
The deal involved Jacobs’s R30 000 investment, which Khoza allegedly promised would generate a return of R2.3-million after six months.
After she handed her investment over to Khoza, he approached her again, this time to invest in an alleged R450-million deal involving her construction company and a tender for excavations to lay fibre-optic cables for a telecommunications firm.
According to Jacobs, as a sub-contractor, her company stood to receive a minimum of R10-million for the sourcing of materials alone.
Jacobs said Khoza had then begun to meet with her regularly to prepare for the contract and had visited her home on at least three occasions.
In addition, Khoza and Jacobs then travelled extensively to places such as Port Elizabeth, East London, Queenstown, Port Alfred and Cape Town to look at equipment and office space and get quotes.
She claimed she had spent lots of money on accommodation during the travels.
During the same period, Khoza also did not return R2 500 she had given him for the purchase of sandals for a shoe enterprise she launched in Graaff-Reinet.
Jacobs began to doubt Khoza after he failed to transport equipment from Johannesburg to the Eastern Cape and began making excuses around not returning the R30 000 she had invested in his foreign exchange trading scheme.
“I never got the R30 000 back,” Jacobs said.
She said she was no longer angry with Khoza, who she said was living in Soweto.
“That does not mean that justice must not be done.
“The law must take its course and I hope that this is done quickly, especially so that others are not duped by this man.
“I would like to warn others to be careful if they encounter him,” she said.
Jacobs said she was already aware of another person who had lost money to Khoza.
“I doubt I will ever get my money back, but I will continue to keep in touch with the police as they investigate this.
“I would like this investigation to be completed as soon as possible,” she said.
In 2016, Khoza made headlines in South Africa and in other countries on the continent when he claimed that he and his company, Thules Communications, would manufacture a smartphone in the country for the first time.
His public profile grew exponentially after he started making appearances in print media, and on radio and television, and began giving motivational talks.
He was exposed as a fake businessman in December of that year when it emerged that he owed many people money and the smartphone was never produced.
His stated qualifications, including a degree from the University of the Witswatersrand and an MBA from Harvard University in the United States, also turned out to be fake, while the company he said was his communications company was in fact not his.
He reportedly also held an invalid South African identity document and did not own any proper business.
The Department of Social Development, which named him as South Africa Man of the Year in a science and technology category of that award in 2016, later stripped him of the title.