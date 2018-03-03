‘Smooth operator conned me’

“He is a real smooth operator, really smooth and really convincing.”

This is how Graaff-Reinet businesswoman Thandile Jacobs, 46, yesterday described Thulane Khoza, the brazen Gauteng entrepreneur infamously exposed for duping investors to finance what he allegedly touted as the first domestically produced smartphone.

First exposed for the cellphone scam about two years ago, Khoza surfaced in Graaff-Reinet late last year.

And this is where he is now being investigated for allegedly defrauding Jacobs out of more than R30 000 in a fake foreign exchange-related deal and other monies in a new telecommunications scam, this time involving construction.

The ongoing investigation into Khoza, who was never brought to book over the smartphone scam, was confirmed by police in Graaff-Reinet yesterday.

Khoza, when asked for comment on the new allegations against him, asked to be called again in 30 minutes, but his cellphone rang unanswered.

He also did not respond to a message sent to his phone.

Jacobs met Khoza sometime between August and September last year when he was allegedly posing as a foreign exchange trader.

She said she had met him through a WhatsApp group established for business owners in the province and claims he suggested she join his foreign exchange trading enterprise.

The deal involved Jacobs’s R30 000 investment, which Khoza allegedly promised would generate a return of R2.3-million after six months.

After she handed her investment over to Khoza, he approached her again, this time to invest in an alleged R450-million deal involving her construction company and a tender for excavations to lay fibre-optic cables for a telecommunications firm.

According to Jacobs, as a sub-contractor, her company stood to receive a minimum of R10-million for the sourcing of materials alone.

Jacobs said Khoza had then begun to meet with her regularly to prepare for the contract and had visited her home on at least three occasions.

In addition, Khoza and Jacobs then travelled extensively to places such as Port Elizabeth, East London, Queenstown, Port Alfred and Cape Town to look at equipment and office space and get quotes.

She claimed she had spent lots of money on accommodation during the travels.