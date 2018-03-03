Relief for students as charges dropped
After 16 months of delays in court proceedings‚ charges against a group of 23 students from the University of the Western Cape‚ who had spent a week in jail, have been dropped.
One of the students‚ Nwabisa Zenani‚ said she had not been involved in the #FeesMustFall protest.
She said she had been studying for upcoming exams on the day she was arrested in October 2016.
Investigations by the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) led the students’ Legal Aid attorney to make representations to the prosecution. Charges of public violence were withdrawn on Monday.
Zenani‚ who is studying accounting‚ said that being falsely accused and imprisoned was terrifying.
“Never in a million years do you expect to find yourself in that situation.”
Fellow accused Jabulani Ngobeni‚ also studying accounting‚ said he had been devastated when he was charged with public violence.
Zenani and Ngobeni said that when they were arrested they had been in a university residence watching the protest escalating outside.
Zenani said someone had thrown a stone at the police from the building.
“They [the police] started banging down all the doors‚” she said. “They beat some of us, they swore at us, and then they moved us to the Bellville police station.”
The students appeared in court two days after their arrest and were denied bail.
They were told to return to court the following week. In the meantime they would be held in Pollsmoor and Goodwood prisons.
Zenani said going to Pollsmoor was something she would not wish on anyone. “The only light you see is through a small window that has bars . . . I felt I had been cheated‚ victimised by a system‚” she said.
“You always hear how the system fails people. You only understand when you are the victim.”
Ngobeni was sent to Goodwood Prison. “The mind shuts down, you don’t feel like it’s real‚” he said.
When they appeared in court again‚ their bail was set at R3 000.
With help from sympathetic staff and the student representative council‚ the money was eventually raised.
Associate professor Shirley Brooks‚ who supported the students‚ said they had feared their degrees would be rendered useless‚ but they kept on studying‚ believing they would be proved innocent eventually.
“No firm would take them on for a vacation job or internship‚” she said.
Zenani and some of the students approached the LRC.
Bathandwa Xhallie‚ a candidate attorney‚ advised the students to replace their attorney with one from Legal Aid.
“Over a year their previous attorney hadn’t managed to get a police docket. It was ridiculous‚” Xhallie said.
“The allegations [against them] were false.
“We compared the students’ statements and looked at what the police dockets said and we [concluded] there wasn’t a case.”
She said the police’s statements did not add up.
The National Prosecuting Authority did not respond to requests for comment.
As a result of the court case‚ some students had to repeat modules and some of their scholarships were withdrawn‚ Xhallie said.
The university had also put a “hold” on their transcripts [proof of their results]‚ which stated they were facing disciplinary hearings. The LRC helped to get these removed.
“Most of the students we were representing were not part of the protests‚” Xhallie said.
Ngobeni said he was relieved the charges had finally been withdrawn.
Zenani said: “I’m looking forward to suing the state. I feel that a part of myself was stolen from me.” – GroundUp