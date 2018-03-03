After 16 months of delays in court proceedings‚ charges against a group of 23 students from the University of the Western Cape‚ who had spent a week in jail, have been dropped.

One of the students‚ Nwabisa Zenani‚ said she had not been involved in the #FeesMustFall protest.

She said she had been studying for upcoming exams on the day she was arrested in October 2016.

Investigations by the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) led the students’ Legal Aid attorney to make representations to the prosecution. Charges of public violence were withdrawn on Monday.

Zenani‚ who is studying accounting‚ said that being falsely accused and imprisoned was terrifying.

“Never in a million years do you expect to find yourself in that situation.”

Fellow accused Jabulani Ngobeni‚ also studying accounting‚ said he had been devastated when he was charged with public violence.

Zenani and Ngobeni said that when they were arrested they had been in a university residence watching the protest escalating outside.

Zenani said someone had thrown a stone at the police from the building.

“They [the police] started banging down all the doors‚” she said. “They beat some of us, they swore at us, and then they moved us to the Bellville police station.”

The students appeared in court two days after their arrest and were denied bail.

They were told to return to court the following week. In the meantime they would be held in Pollsmoor and Goodwood prisons.

Zenani said going to Pollsmoor was something she would not wish on anyone. “The only light you see is through a small window that has bars . . . I felt I had been cheated‚ victimised by a system‚” she said.

“You always hear how the system fails people. You only understand when you are the victim.”

Ngobeni was sent to Goodwood Prison. “The mind shuts down, you don’t feel like it’s real‚” he said.