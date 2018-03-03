Late payment ‘killing businesses’

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has been accused of having a stranglehold on small business owners in the province after it emerged that it owed 6 577 suppliers a total of R431-million.

These figures were contained in a written answer provided by the MEC for Finance, Sakhumzi Somyo, in the provincial legislature this week. According to Somyo, the bulk of the payments have been outstanding for between 30 and 60 days, with 551 overdue for between two and three months.

There are 181 invoices that have remained unpaid for the past six months.

The unpaid debts by the Department of Health are 30 times more than the second highest outstanding amount, R14.4 -million, owed by the Department of Social Development.

The health department’s reasons for the non-payment of invoices within 30 days, supplied to Somyo, included contractors changing their banking details, the late submission of invoices, incorrect billing by suppliers, a dispute about rates and budget shifting requests.

He said in the past 30 days the department had paid 7 059 invoices, totalling R261 656 022.

Leader of the DA in the Eastern Cape Legislature Bobby Stevenson, who requested the written answer from Somyo, said the provincial government was killing small businesses by not paying them within 30 days.

“Small businesses are the backbone of growing the economy and have the potential to create 90% of new jobs. The slow payments to businesses that supply the Eastern Cape government departments are extremely detrimental to the economy as they result in the failure of businesses as well as having a negative impact on their credit ratings.

“These slow payments are one of the reasons why the Eastern Cape has the highest unemployment rate in South Africa at 35.1%.”

Secretary for the Nelson Mandela Branch of the National African Federation Chamber of Commerce (Nafcoc) Mandla Msizi said the health department was the biggest offender when it came to paying small businesses late.

“Many small and medium businesses doing business with the provincial government face legal action because they are not paid in time.