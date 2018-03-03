Guilty cop promoted

The disgraced Port Elizabeth detective who was convicted of hiding her alleged lover – a wanted gang suspect – from police, has been officially promoted.

Detective Alicia Beeming, 34, was found criminally guilty of defeating the ends of justice in August last year after she allegedly had a relationship with a wanted man and then hid his whereabouts from her colleagues at the Gang Unit.

This week, Beeming’s name appeared on a final police promotion list – advanced from constable to sergeant – causing an uproar among police officers.

The SA Police Union (Sapu) lashed out at the promotion, claiming that several other officials with pending criminal and internal cases had also been promoted, casting doubt over the entire process. While Beeming’s promotion became official on Monday, police management have now ordered a probe into whether it – and others – were above board. Police officials remain dumbstruck over her advancement as she has already been found guilty both internally and in her criminal trial. Provincial police bosses have remained mum on how this happened, but said yesterday an investigation was now under way. The promotion will see Beeming’s salary jump from around R172 000 per year to R193 000. Since her conviction, Beeming has also remarried and now goes by the name Alicia Kohl. Her progression was announced via an internal memo of approved promotions sent to stations earlier this week. According to police insiders, the onus is on Beeming’s direct commander at the specialist Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit to have motivated her promotion. Police spokeswoman Colonel Sibongile Soci declined to provide further details, but said: “SAPS can confirm that the member’s promotion is currently being investigated. We will communicate the outcome of the investigation in due course.” Last month a preliminary list named Beeming as a person who qualified for promotion. After the list was released, she took to Facebook to boast about her pending promotion. She wrote: “Two years delayed, but it’s here. Thank you Lord.” Sapu provincial spokesman Eric Jinikwe said while they supported promotions within the police, they were outraged by “questionable names” on the list. Jinikwe said they had received several phone calls from irate police officials regarding the irregular promotions. “It has really caused waves within the Port Elizabeth police service. We support promotions but do not condone the promotion of some of the questionable individuals on this list.

“There are several who have cases against them but were promoted. It is an outrage and undermines the values of the police.” Jinikwe said he had already spoken to the provincial police head office, which had now launched a probe. “We will not tolerate this as it is making a mockery of the system and all the dedicated officials who deserve these promotions. This promotion process is clearly flawed. It is obvious and blatant to everyone. We need to rectify this speedily and decisively. “All these promotions should be investigated and those who do not deserve it need to have the promotion recalled. There needs to be an investigation on how this happened and those involved need to be charged – from commanders to anyone who was involved,” Jinikwe said. “The [SAPS] policy states that anyone with a pending case, either internal or criminal, cannot be promoted until it is finalised.” Jinikwe explained that each official who qualified for a promotion had to have a motivation from their commander, effectively sanctioning the promotion. “The letter of motivation from the commander – who is expected to know about their members’ pending or criminal cases – will say why or why not they should be promoted. This needs to be investigated and if those commanders involved lied, they must be charged.” Asked how many other such officials were promoted, Jinikwe said they needed to investigate the final numbers. By yesterday morning, Jinikwe said he had spoken to the police head office which authorised the probe. “We have also been guaranteed that whoever is involved with this will face disciplinary and legal action by the provincial head office,” he said. In November 2016, Beeming pleaded guilty to internal charges and had to pay a R2 400 fine, was given a suspended sentence, and transferred to the Motherwell FCS unit. Beeming, a former member of the gang task team, was convicted in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court in August last year after she admitted she was aware her colleagues had been looking for Hans Jordaan in connection with a shooting. Between April 2014 and March 2015, Beeming attended secret meetings in which gang suspects, including Jordaan, were discussed. In one instance on January 31 2015 – and while the police were already hunting for Jordaan – Beeming allegedly collected him from a crime scene after he had been shot in Bloemendal and took him to hospital. Numerous attempts to contact Beeming for comment on her promotion were unsuccessful. She is due to appear in court next month for sentencing.