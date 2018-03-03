Guard pepper-sprays sleeping youngster

Clients at a Port Elizabeth beauty salon reacted with shock and dismay when a 12-year-old runaway was pepper-sprayed by a female security guard while sleeping on the pavement outside the business on Thursday.

The slightly built boy, who, according to a community assistance organisation, is a repeat runaway, was sprayed in the face outside Abby’s Beauty Salon in Western Road in Central at about 3pm.

He was sprayed by a Metro Security guard attached to the security unit deployed by the Mandela Bay Development Agency to patrol Central, after the guard tried to wake him up and have him move from sleeping on the pavement.

Salon owner Abby Mandulo and one of her clients, Nalinda Dlebe, rushed to the aid of the distressed boy when he was heard screaming and crying.

“We heard this terrible screaming and crying. His eyes were sore, streaming, and he was traumatised.

“It is very wrong, what was done to that child. Surely the guard should have checked if there was something wrong with the child instead of just spraying. That was very excessive,” Dlebe said.

She said they had gone to the guard’s offices in Belmont Terrace, where they had complained about the treatment to a manager.

“The manager said the use of pepper spray was not their policy and agreed that it was excessive. She said the matter would be investigated,” Dlebe said.