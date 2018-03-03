Guard pepper-sprays sleeping youngster
Clients at a Port Elizabeth beauty salon reacted with shock and dismay when a 12-year-old runaway was pepper-sprayed by a female security guard while sleeping on the pavement outside the business on Thursday.
The slightly built boy, who, according to a community assistance organisation, is a repeat runaway, was sprayed in the face outside Abby’s Beauty Salon in Western Road in Central at about 3pm.
He was sprayed by a Metro Security guard attached to the security unit deployed by the Mandela Bay Development Agency to patrol Central, after the guard tried to wake him up and have him move from sleeping on the pavement.
Salon owner Abby Mandulo and one of her clients, Nalinda Dlebe, rushed to the aid of the distressed boy when he was heard screaming and crying.
“We heard this terrible screaming and crying. His eyes were sore, streaming, and he was traumatised.
“It is very wrong, what was done to that child. Surely the guard should have checked if there was something wrong with the child instead of just spraying. That was very excessive,” Dlebe said.
She said they had gone to the guard’s offices in Belmont Terrace, where they had complained about the treatment to a manager.
“The manager said the use of pepper spray was not their policy and agreed that it was excessive. She said the matter would be investigated,” Dlebe said.
She also revealed that the child had told her that he was from Uitenhage where his mother lived and that his father was a labourer in Summerstrand.
This, however, was disputed by the Healing Hands Foundation which has periodically assisted the child and is familiar with the boy’s mother, who lives with the child in Walmer.
Security guard Thandeka Laura Dyido said she had pepper-sprayed the boy after experiencing difficulty to get him to move.
Saying she and her colleagues frequently responded to theft complaints involving street children in the area, Dyido said she had passed the boy at about 9am on Thursday and had unsuccessfully attempted to get him to move. She said she had the same difficulty when she came across the child still sleeping there at around 3pm.
“I submitted a report about what happened, but I am not sure what will come of this,” she said, adding that she would defend her actions.
Magdalene Bangaree of the Healing Hands Foundation, also in Central, said they had taken the boy in for the night and would be handing him over to his mother the next day.
“We are familiar with the boy and his mother, both of whom come from Walmer. The boy has run away from home repeatedly,” she said.
She said social workers would also be involved in the case.
The foundation has links to both the security guards tasked with patrolling Central and the MBDA.