Boutique hostel for Pearson
Years requests and fundraising will finally begin to take shape at the end of the term when Pearson High School begins construction on its all-boys hostel in Summerstrand.
Applications are already flooding in for one of the 40 spots on offer.
The two-storey addition to the school will be completed by October to prepare for the first intake of boys ranging from Grade 8 to matric.
Since starting to accept applications last month, the school has already received more than double the hostel’s capacity, according to deputy principal Pieter Rademeyer.
Principal Hela Roux said the state-of-the-art hostel would steer away from the traditional hostel approach of communal dormitories and study areas, instead providing a “boutique hostel” experience with two boys sharing a room.
“The demand for a hostel has always been there as we have many pupils from out of town, many of whom stay with family or are renting close to the school,” Roux said.
“So three years ago the process began. But as you can imagine, there need to be signatures from various departments, the municipality and so on.
“We will be starting out small with just 40 boys, eight from each grade. And we will always have the option of expanding.
“We are not looking to get as many pupils as possible; we are looking to provide a closeto-home experience instead of the traditional dorms and communal hostel life.
“So pupils won’t study in a hall but in their rooms.
“There will also be Wi-Fi and other amenities for the boys to enjoy.”
The cost for a pupil to stay at the hostel is about R50 000 a year, in addition to the R30 540 school fees.
Rademeyer said the hostel would be adjoined to the right of wing of the building nearest to the pool, with biometric security access. “It is very hard to select who will be part of this pilot phase. There are a number of aspects which go into the selection process.
“But we are looking to attract pupils who are looking for a more holistic school experience. So it’s the pupil who wants to take part in sport and cultural activities, not just the academic side, because that can be acquired at most other schools as well,” Rademeyer said.
“Also how far they live from the school plays a part.
“You would be surprised by how many applications and requests we receive from people in Port Elizabeth about the hostel, because the parents have busy lives and so do the pupils.” Asked about construction costs and the possibility of a girls’ hostel, Rademeyer said: “We would prefer to keep the price out of the press.
“And with regard to a females’ hostel, it is definitely something we would look at in future together with other exciting developments.
“However, for now, being a pilot hostel, we would first like to ensure everything works well with the boys, as girls will come with their own requirements which need to be considered.”
Applications for the hostel will close at the end of this month.