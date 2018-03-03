Boutique hostel for Pearson

Years requests and fundraising will finally begin to take shape at the end of the term when Pearson High School begins construction on its all-boys hostel in Summerstrand.

Applications are already flooding in for one of the 40 spots on offer.

The two-storey addition to the school will be completed by October to prepare for the first intake of boys ranging from Grade 8 to matric.

Since starting to accept applications last month, the school has already received more than double the hostel’s capacity, according to deputy principal Pieter Rademeyer.

Principal Hela Roux said the state-of-the-art hostel would steer away from the traditional hostel approach of communal dormitories and study areas, instead providing a “boutique hostel” experience with two boys sharing a room.

“The demand for a hostel has always been there as we have many pupils from out of town, many of whom stay with family or are renting close to the school,” Roux said.

“So three years ago the process began. But as you can imagine, there need to be signatures from various departments, the municipality and so on.

“We will be starting out small with just 40 boys, eight from each grade. And we will always have the option of expanding.

“We are not looking to get as many pupils as possible; we are looking to provide a closeto-home experience instead of the traditional dorms and communal hostel life.