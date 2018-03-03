Bay’s housing backlog nightmare

It could take Nelson Mandela Bay more than three decades to deal with its housing backlog if it continues building RDP houses at its current pace. It could take even longer if the masses of informal settlements sprouting around the city persist, adding to the already voluminous housing list.

With a housing delivery backlog of 85 000 people registered for houses in the Bay, it is going to take a long time for government to catch up with the growing list of needs.

The Eastern Cape Department of Human Settlements’ head of department, Gaster Sharpley, said: “Even with a delivery rate of an average of 3 000 houses a year in the metro, it will take more than 30 years.

“But the metro is currently averaging at about 2 000 to 2 500 houses a year due to budget constraints. This means it will take well over 30 years to catch up”.

The city is expected to only build 1 580 houses in the next financial year due to decreased budget allocations from the government. The cuts have been done to fund higher education.

There are currently 76 informal settlements known to the city, but this figure is growing at an exponential rate, according to the metro’s human settlements portfolio head Nqaba Bhanga.

At a human settlements committee meeting last week, Bhanga described the situation as “sharks” invading land.

